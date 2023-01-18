VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For the first time Kaweah Health earned a spot in the list of the 100 Best Hospitals in the United States, a survey performed by Healthgrades says.

Kaweah Health Medical Center is one of the 20 hospitals in California and the only one in the San Joaquin Valley from Kern and Madera counties to earn the distinction.

According to the most recent Healthgrades research, Kaweah Health is in the top two percent of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures.

“I know we’re not perfect; it’s an endless journey to get better and better. But our team of physicians, advance practice providers, our staff – they are incredible, amazing, talented, dedicated people who are committed to this community. As a local public non-profit organization, we exist solely to care for our community, something that we are very passionate about.” Gary Herbst Kaweah Health’s Chief Executive Officer

The 2023 Healthgrades reports that Kaweah Health Medical Center is Central Valley’s most recognized hospital. Besides this recognition, the hospital located in the heart of Visalia is one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for cardiac surgery.

To determine the list of the 100 Best Hospitals in the U.S., Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals.

To read more and see the full list visit healthgrades.com