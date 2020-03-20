Kaweah Delta to hand out iPads for patients to connect with family members

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kaweah Delta Medical Center will begin issuing iPads to patients who do not have devices so that they can virtually visit with loved ones during their hospital stay.

The hospital says when a patient would like to use an iPad, they simply ask a member of their clinical team for one. Patients will be given an iPad for up to 10 minutes to ensure that all patients have an opportunity for a virtual visit.

When patients finish with the device, clinical staff will clean the iPad with germicidal disposal wipes and clear the call history.

The hospital implemented a no-visitor policy on Wednesday and will issue iPads on Friday.

“We will do everything we can throughout the organization to make those devices available and to help our patients and families make those connections,” Herbst said. “These are decisions that we are really grappling with because I will tell you, first and foremost, we remain a very compassionate organization. We’re balancing compassion with that desire to protect our community from contracting the virus and stop the spread.”

Kaweah Delta’s no-visitor policy was implemented on Wednesday. Exceptions are made for:

· End of Life patients

· Labor & Delivery/NICU/pediatric patients

· Dementia/developmentally delayed patients

The hospital says if an exception is made for a visitor (must be the same visitor throughout the patient’s stay), they must pass a temperature and respiratory infection screening. Family and loved ones looking for patients can call 559-624-2000 for patient updates.

Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency advises if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, please call your primary physician or 2-1-1 rather than walking into a medical office or hospital.

Health officials say a physician will ask the Tulare County Public Health to determine if testing is appropriate.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.