Kaweah Delta set to resume elective surgeries Monday

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kaweah Delta Medical Center announced Saturday it will resume elective surgeries Monday as it tests all patients for COVID-19 before surgery.

As the number of virus cases continue to rise in Tulare County, the medical center said it is taking a “slow and thoughtful” approach to opening up services so that in the event of a surge, it has beds available to care for the community.

“We’re laying out a very methodical, slow return that will allow us to continue to preserve that open bed, just in case,” said CEO Gary Herbst. “We’ll slowly start to reintroduce other services knowing that we have the flexibility to stop at any time. If we see that surge coming, we can ramp right back. If we see the numbers continue to fall, we can accelerate.”

Kaweah Delta has taken a number of steps to ensure the hospital is a safe and clean environment for patients and staff throughout the pandemic and as it preps for resuming elective surgeries, said spokeswoman Laura Florez-McCusker.

The cleaning staff has stepped up efforts to do a top to bottom clean up of departments that were used to house suspected or known COVID-19 patients, but will no longer remain in use for that purpose.

Staff has also stepped up cleaning high traffic and high touch areas and has continued to clean patient rooms and clean operating rooms every 24 hours, using hospital-grad disinfectants approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“The hospital is probably one of the safest places you can be right now given the amount of disinfection we are doing, the constant hand washing, the constant wearing of the personal protective equipment,” said Herbst.

Kaweah Delta’s CEO added that life-saving emergency surgeries have continued at the hospital during stay at home orders, with 515 surgeries performed in April alone.

“We never stopped doing surgeries. All of those surgical patients who have been coming to us for months have been in the safest place they could be,” he said.

Kaweah Delta is asking the community to adopt the following safe practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash hands often with soap and water or hand sanitizer

Maintain social distancing (6 feet apart)

Wear face masks

Clean/disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Monitor for symptoms of illness (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell, or GI problems, etc.)

