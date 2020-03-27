Kaweah Delta set to block off street section for COVID-19 testing

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE)– The City of Visalia will close a street section near Kaweah Delta Medical Center for COVID-19 testing.

Beginning on Tuesday, Floral Street just south of Main Street will close to help with COVID-19 testing.

“Our goal here is to keep patients that don’t need immediate medical attention, out of the provider’s offices, out of the ED (Emergency Department) and give them an efficient means to come and get tested for COVID-19,” said Alisha Sandidge, a nurse practitioner at Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

The street closure will allow residents to pull into one of the eight designated parking spots to get tested and not have to leave their car.

“This is appointment-based, and we give them very specific instructions on what to do, what to bring and what to expect for the procedure,” Sandidge said.

To get an appointment, the individual will have to call their primary physician, or the county at 211, and describe their symptoms. From there, the physician will connect with Tulare County Public Health to determine if testing is needed.

“Here we have gotten patients in and out in less than three or four minutes, so very quick,” Sandidge added.

The staff will collect the specimens which will be sent off to a public health laboratory to determine if the individual tests positive for COVID-19.

If you’re a Tulare County Resident, Kaweah Delta is encouraging those who think they have symptoms or may have come in contact with the Coronavirus, to call their physician first. If they don’t have a physician, they can call Tulare County at 211 or call 559-624-4110 Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm and they’ll schedule the patient with a same-day phone interview with a provider.

