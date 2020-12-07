Kaweah Delta reaches record number of COVID patients hospitalized, ICU beds running low

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — On October 24, there were 14 total patients with COVID-19 at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia.

That number was in the 40s right before Thanksgiving, and on Sunday, it rose to 91 – matching the hospital’s record-high from July.

16 of those COVID-19 patients were admitted on Saturday alone.

“The most worrisome part is those high numbers coming in because they’re not going to leave within 3 or 4 days. It’s usually 8 to 12 days,” said Keri Noeske, Chief Nursing Officer at Kaweah Delta.

As of Sunday, six of the 41 Intensive Care Unit beds at Kaweah Delta are available, but they only have enough staff for three of them.

Noeske said the ICU beds will likely be full by the end of the week.

“Everything that happens with COVID is a two-week delay, so behaviors and things that we change now will help us in two weeks, but we still aren’t two weeks out from Thanksgiving, so we’re going to still feel those numbers go up.”

Of the 35 patients in the ICU at Kaweah Delta, 13 are COVID-positive, and for those on a ventilator, the odds aren’t good.

“70% of our patients once they go on the ventilator, don’t come off,” said anoraks. “So usually if you see numbers going down, it’s more likely that they’ve passed away than recovered.”

Kaweah Delta has requested help with staffing from the state as case numbers continue to rise.