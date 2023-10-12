FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Got New Year’s Eve plans? Save Mart Center announced Thursday that comedy legend and Emmy Award-winning actor, Katt Williams is making a stop in Fresno.

Officials say Williams is bringing his Dark Matter tour to the Save Mart Center on New Year’s Eve.

Performing at 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 31, officials say the comedic powerhouse will ring in the new year at Save Mart Center, promising a night of unparalleled comedy that breaks through boundaries and challenges the status quo.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20th at 10:00 a.m., at Ticketmaster.com or from the Save Mart Center box office beginning at noon. Tickets start at $63.00.

Eager to get tickets faster? Save Mart Center officials say you get tickets early and buy them before the general public when you sign up for their Save The Date club.