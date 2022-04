FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Karol G’s Strip Love Tour will be arriving at Fresno’s Save Mart Center in October, according to organizers with the Fresno-based arena.

The announcement that the Columbian singer was coming to Fresno was made on the Save Mart Center’s Twitter feed on Monday. The post also revealed that AGUDELO888 will be included as a special guest.

Onsale to the general public tickets are available from 12:00 p.m. on Friday; click here for more information.