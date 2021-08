MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — People named Karen who live in Madera County will be allowed free entry to the Madera District Fair.

Free entry will be permitted for the first 20 Karens who apply. Those interested are asked to drop by the fair’s office and show a Madera County ID proving your name is Karen.

The Madera District Fair runs from Sept. 9 until Sept. 12 at 1850 W. Cleveland Avenue in Madera.