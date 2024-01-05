FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Kappa Alpha Psi Fresno Alumni Chapter and the Cayenne Wellness Center will be hosting their first blood drive of the new year in Fresno on Saturday.

As part of Founders Day weekend, the Fraternity Brothers of the Fresno Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi say they will be hosting and collaborating with the Central California Blood Center, Cayenne Wellness, and the African American Museum for this blood drive.

While supplies last, there will be raffle prizes and music by DJ Straws.

Organizers say the goal of the blood drive is to save lives and this blood drive is said to accomplish that goal.

If you wish to attend this blood drive, it will take place on Jan. 6 at 1857 Fulton Street, Fresno, CA, 93721 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ups are welcome.

To watch the full interview you can watch in the video player above.

For more information about the blood drive click here.