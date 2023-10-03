FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Kaiser Permanente workers in the Central Valley plan to go on strike due to what the union calls unsafe staffing levels.

Healthcare workers say they are taking work action to protest Kaiser executives’ bad faith bargaining, which is getting in the way of finding solutions to solve Kaiser’s short-staffing crisis by investigating its workforce.

As announced on Tuesday, more than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers in multiple states will go on strike on Wednesday including those in Fresno. They will protest unfair labor practices and unsafe staffing levels at hundreds of Kaiser hospitals and facilities across the United States.

The strike is expected to last for three days and will be the largest healthcare worker strike in U.S. history, organizers say.

Organizers of the strike add that strike lines will be set up at Kaiser Permanent hospitals and medical office buildings across the country, including those in California, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Mayland, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

Jobs affected by the strike include licensed vocational nurses, emergency department technicians, radiology technicians, ultrasound sonographers, teleservice representatives, respiratory therapists, x-ray technicians, optometrists, certified nursing assistants, dietary services, behavioral health workers, surgical technicians, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, transporters, home health aides, phlebotomists, medical assistants, dental assistants, call center representatives, and housekeepers, among hundreds of other positions.

This strike is set to take place in the Central Valley from October 4th at 6 a.m. to October 7th at 6 a.m. at the Fresno Kaiser Permanente on 7300 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93720.

For more information about the strike’s impact on services, visit Kaiser Permanente.