LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested with the assistance of K9 Miko with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office for public intoxication, deputies say.

According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino, in Lemoore, Wednesday night for a report of an intoxicated suspect that was yelling at Palace Security officers.

Deputies identified the suspect as Donnie Martin.

As deputies proceeded to the scene, they say Martin was in a fighting stance, attempting to fight with security.

Upon arrival, deputies say they contacted Martin and noticed he had symptoms of being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Deputies attempted to calm Martin down and explain to him that he was intoxicated and that he was no longer welcome at the Palace.

Sheriff’s officials state Martin became irate and pointed his finger in the deputy’s face and announced he had been in the United States Navy. Deputies attempted to arrest him for being intoxicated in public, but he broke away from deputies grasp by falling to the ground where he did a summersault and nearly kicked the deputies.

According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Donny transitioned into the fetal position and reached for his waistband. A K9 deputy was on the scene and used his K9 partner Miko to help take Martin into custody.

Sheriff’s Officials say Miko bit Martin on his side which caused him to give up and allow deputies to place him in handcuffs.

Deputies say Martin was medically cleared at a local area hospital and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest by force.