K9 officer TJ helps Tulare County deputies find 9 pounds of meth during traffic stop, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K9 officer from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office helped deputies find around nine pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to Tulare County Sheriff officials.

Authorities say deputies conducted a traffic stop on 27-year-old Wilver Montes for a violation on Highway 99 south of Earlimart earlier this week.

During the stop, officials say deputies saw Montes trying to hide a gun in his vehicle that they found in “plain sight,” because of this authorities say a search of the vehicle was conducted by K9 officer TJ.

Deputies say K9 TJ alerted officials to the presence of drugs and around nine pounds of meth were found hidden in the vehicle Montes was driving.

According to authorities, Montes was arrested and now faces charges of being in possession of meth for sale, transportation of meth for sale and possession of a loaded concealed firearm in a vehicle.