UPDATE: A previous version of this story incorrectly attributed K9 Nikko to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office when in fact Nikko has joined the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. We apologize for the error.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming the two newest members of its team on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office announced that K9 Nikko and his handler, Deputy Domingue, had graduated from K9 handler school.

“This addition to our team is another great resource for our department to help keep our​ community safe,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Nikko, a 1.5-year-old yellow lab, will be beginning his career with the department as an explosive detective K9.