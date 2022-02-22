K9 Nikko becomes newest member of the Madera County Sheriff’s Office

Photo of K9 Nikko and his handler, Deputy Domingue, provided by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming the two newest members of its team on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office announced that K9 Nikko and his handler, Deputy Domingue, had graduated from K9 handler school.

“This addition to our team is another great resource for our department to help keep our​ community safe,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Nikko, a 1.5-year-old yellow lab, will be beginning his career with the department as an explosive detective K9.

March 13 2022 05:30 pm