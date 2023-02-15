FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A state assembly bill introduced on Monday would ban the use of police canines for apprehending suspects, arresting suspects, and crowd control.

The bill’s authors claim using canine police to help make arrests helps oppress people of color.

It would prohibit canines to bite for any reason.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama normally doesn’t comment on pending legislation but made an exception for this bill.

“But this is not it. Assembly Bill 742 is not it. We gotta give our police officers the tools that they need to protect themselves, to do their job, and to protect the public,” said Balderrama in a press conference set up specifically to address the nature of AB-742.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama called out proposed AB-742, which would prohibit the use of unleashed canines for suspect apprehension and capture.

“Taking away tools like a canine is going to limit their effectiveness,” he said.

Text in the bill’s language states, “The use of police canines has been a… Dehumanizing, cruel abuse of black Americans and people of color… Police canines are a carryover from a dark past.”

“We all remember those horrible images from the ’60s and the Civil Rights movement. Canines haven’t been used for crowd control in years. They aren’t used here,” he said.

Canines were deployed 77 times to apprehend suspects in California, according to the Department of Justice’s 2021 use of force report.

13 of those were African American, 36 were Hispanic, and 25 were White. All 77 of them, however, were injured from a canine bite.

“I’d much rather use a canine to apprehend somebody than use deadly force,” said Balderrama.

Of the 7,000 canine deployments over the past year in Fresno, there have been 27 bites and zero deaths. Balderrama believes the legislation is politically motivated.

“What is getting tiresome is some of these bills that are being proposed for the entirely wrong reasons. To get more votes, to get a headline or two. Not for the purpose of keeping our community safe, so that’s my frustration,” he said.

The bill next gets selected to a committee by the State Assembly.