K-9 officer uncovers 15 pounds of meth during traffic stop in Merced, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol says K-9 ‘Beny’ found 15 pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop in Merced. (Photo: CHP – Merced)

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says K-9 Beny helped officers uncover over a dozen pounds of illegal drugs stashed inside a karaoke machine during a traffic stop in Merced.

Just after 4:00 p.m. on March 30, an officer pulled over a 2002 Audi A6 that was reportedly speeding down Highway 99.

During the traffic stop, an officer reported noticing a couple of things that led him to believe the husband and wife inside of the car were involved in trafficking drugs.

While taking a sniff around the car, the CHP says K-9 Beny ended up giving a positive alert to the smell of drugs.

After getting consent to search the car, officers say they found 15 pounds of crystal methamphetamine wrapped in lemon pepper seasoning.

The CHP says the meth was hidden inside of the speaker area of three portable karaoke machines.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested on charges related to packaging meth with the intention of selling it.