VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juveniles were arrested after hitting a tree following a pursuit in Visalia Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle around 2:00 a.m. near the intersection of Cain Street And Mineral King Avenue. Police say, the vehicle failed to yield to the officer and a pursuit ensued.

Officials say the pursuit continued to the area of Oval Park where the vehicle drove into the park and became disabled after hitting a tree. Police say the two juveniles fled on foot and were located and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported and the juveniles were later transported to the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.