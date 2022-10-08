SANTA NELLA, Calf. (KSEE/KGPE) – A juvenile was killed in Merced County Friday night, and deputies are actively investigating what led up to the fatal shooting.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch center received a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

When deputies arrived to the scene at Joe’s Village Market in the 13000 block of Highway 33 in Santa Nella, they say they found a juvenile who’d been shot.

Emergency crews transported the juvenile to an area hospital, where he died.

Investigators are asking if anyone in the community has information on this case to please contact their Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472.