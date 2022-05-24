LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators in Lemoore announced the arrest of three juveniles in connection to a shooting Sunday night.

According to Lemoore police officers they responded around 7:00 p.m. to Lemoore Avenue for a possible shooting. Investigators say they found evidence of a shooting but did not find a victim. Officers say a short time later, a juvenile victim arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Authorities say three juveniles were arrested and booked at the Kings County Juvenile Center.

One of the juveniles was arrested for attempted murder, possession of an unserialized/unregistered firearm, and participation in a criminal street gang, police say.

The other two juveniles were arrested for accessory after the fact, according to police