Justice vigil held for Breonna Taylor at local Fresno church

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A Justice for Breonna vigil was held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno Sunday afternoon.

About 50 people lined Alluvial Avenue, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville police in her apartment back in March.

“They didn’t get arrested, and that’s just crazy to me, and I can’t believe that…” said Fresno resident Zurrie Addo-Boateng. “It’s discouraging, and I want to bring some positivity, and that’s why we’re out here today trying to make a change.”

The vigil also called for an end to racial inequality – an issue that hits home after a black-owner business in Clovis was the target of a hate crime.

The owner of Just My Essentials arrived at her store Saturday morning to find it vandalized and tagged with racist slurs.

“Vandalism in a shop in our own community is very much tied to the same sentiment that showed a lack of regard for Breonna’s life,” said Fresno resident Karen Polnitz.

A group of Fresno teens hope to see change in their community.

“Making the schools better in low-income areas,” said Fresno resident Elana Henderson.

“Also people being held accountable for their actions,” said Addo-Boateng. “That happens a lot in our school districts where incidents will happen and they’re not held accountable.”

They said they’ll continue to peacefully protest for equal treatment and justice for all, no matter the color of their skin.

