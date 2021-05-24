‘Justice needs to be served’: Friends of Clovis homicide victim appeal for information in fatal shooting

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Friends of a man killed in an Old Town Clovis double homicide over the weekend are calling for justice.

Police say 27-year-old Andres Sanchez and 21-year-old Merehildo Luna were shot and killed at the Palace Bar in Old Town Clovis early Saturday morning.

“He was a father, a son, you know many more things and he didn’t deserve to die the way he did.”

Andres Sanchez’s lifelong friend Crystal wants him to be remembered as an easy-going, fun-loving, father of two.

“He was a good person, he had a good heart. Whenever you needed it he was there for you.”

An employee at the bar was also injured in the shooting. He is described as in a stable condition in the hospital.

For concerned residents, Clovis Mayor Jose Flores says the incident is an anomaly.

“The city as a whole is a very safe place and Old Town as a whole is the safest place. It is a place where people go for entertainment not for something tragic like what occurred that night.”

Meanwhile, Crystal is asking anyone with information to call the police.

“Justice needs to be served. He did not deserve to die the way he did.”

The Sanchez family has set up an online fundraiser to help pay for funeral costs. They also plan on doing car washes in Sanger on Friday and Saturday