‘Just say some prayers’: Bass Lake and North Fork communities evacuate

MADERA COUNTY, California. (KGPE) – Monday night thousands in Madera County were forced to leave their homes unsure of what they will return to.

North Fork and Bass Lake were just some of the many areas under mandatory evacuations due to the Creek Fire. Ken Robicheax is one of the several thousand people who live in North Folk who evacuated Monday afternoon. He says he just moved into his home three months ago and was considering buying it.

“We just were trying to move in and now we are moving out real quick. Hopefully, they take care of it. They have some really good crews working out there so hopefully it will all come together for us,” said Robicheax.

Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies went door to door in North Fork and Bass lake as evacuation warnings turned into orders.

“I turned my sprinklers on. I have one to wet the top of my house and patio and I’m just going to leave it on,” said Jeff Patey as he evacuated from his weekend cabin in Bass Lake, taking one of his three boats with him.

“Just say some prayers. We don’t want to see this place go up in smoke,” said Patey.

After the sun went down, the Red Cross Evacuation Center at Oakhurst Community Center filled up, with more than a hundred evacuees waiting to find shelter, and waiting to see where the fire heads next.



“Everyone around here works really hard for what we have so, when you come home and it’s all gone, it’s bad,” said resident Johnny Leal.

After the Creek Fire nearly doubled in size again Monday, Fire officials said they will now divide their operations into the North and South parts of the Creek Fire, with Madera County falling under the North category. Starting Tuesday, firefighters from other western states including Idaho, Wyoming, and Nevada among others, will be helping fight the fire.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.