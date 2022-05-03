FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s a case that shocked the Fresno community more than four years ago.

Gary Perry, accused of killing two men and attempting to kill another in a Woodward Lake neighborhood in 2017, appeared in court today on Tuesday, and witnesses took the stand.

“I saw a flash and then Brennen gasping for air,” said key witness Michael Rackley, describing the moment he says Perry shot and killed his friend Brennan Fairhead in December of 2017.

Moments later, he and his friend Scott Gaffney ran from the vehicle, but more shots rang out, and Michael says he watched Scott fall to the ground.

“He was right behind me and as I was running super low to the ground, I hear gunshots. I look back and see Scott staggering,” he said.

It was a case that shocked residents in the Woodward Lake neighborhood. The sounds of gunshots were captured on one neighbor’s ring camera.

“I saw someone run from the window area and then I heard someone say, ‘it’s okay, you can come back,’ and then I heard gunshots,” said witness Bailey Baker.

According to police, the shooting happened right after a drug deal.

Perry has been charged with two murders and one attempted murder. He could face life in prison.