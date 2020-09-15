Judge orders Immanuel Schools to ‘cease and desist’ in-person classes

EARLIMART, Calif. (KGET) -- Three McFarland residents, including two young children, were killed in a collision near Earlimart on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 3:20 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Avenue 48 at Road 160 east of Earlimart after receiving reports of a collision in the area. When they arrived, they found that the driver and two passengers of a 2014 Nissan Sentra had died as a result of the collision.