Judge orders Immanuel Schools to ‘cease and desist’ in-person classes

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A judge ruled Tuesday that Immanuel Schools must immediately “cease and desist” from holding in-person instruction.
The court grants the County’s application for a Preliminary Injunction as follows:
Immanuel Schools and Ryan Wood, as well as their respective officers, employees, agents, representatives, members, volunteers and all persons acting under, in concert with, or for them must immediately cease and desist from conducting, participating in or attending in-person class instruction at the Immanuel Schools property located at 1128 South Reed Avenue, Reedley, California, 93654.
This ruling is not an adjudication of the ultimate rights in the controversy. It merely represents this court’s discretionary decision whether defendants should be restrained from exercising claimed rights pending trial.
