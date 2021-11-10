Judge appoints receivership for Fresno mobile home park where man died in an April fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Exclusively on our station, a Fresno Judge ordered a third party to take over and clean up a North Fresno mobile home park, where a man died in a fire this April.

Our station investigated and uncovered a suspended operating permit, which led to the city taking over jurisdiction and eventually taking legal action.

In the over 200 page motion filed by the city for a receiver, attorneys claimed an immediate threat to residents’ safety. The judge agreed and appointed a third party to address the issues.

“This was a major step forward,” said Fresno Code Enforcement Manager Rodney Horton. “Our mobile home team is up and running, our legal team has really dived into the Mobile Home Act. So moving forward, for all other mobile home parks in the city of Fresno. Beware. Our team is ready.”

Horton said the ruling sends a message to all mobile home parks to get in line with city standards or be prepared to face legal action.

“I am concerned with the fact that it is such poor condition,” said Judge Kristi Culver Kapetan with the Fresno Superior Court.

Culver Kapetan ordered a receivership based don’t the conditions at the park and the lack of action from the park’s owner over the year to fix them.

“If they had noticed for so long and did nothing for so long. I don’t have a lot of confidence,” said Culver Kapetan.

A receiver is a third party that is tasked with making sure all hazards, including overflowing trash, potholes, electrical hazards, and unsafe mobile home lots are taken care of. The tenants and park owner would be responsible for all costs associated with repairs that are deemed necessary

In January of 2021, the state suspended the parks permit due to safety concerns. On April 29th, 56-year-old Ronald Richardson died in a fire at Trails End and another person was injured. On June 9, another fire caused by an electrical hazard destroyed three mobile homes, which eventually led to the city taking over jurisdiction over all mobile home parks from the state.

“It is because of the city’s intervention that is allowing this to occur,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer. “It is because of our intervention that it is going to become a safe environment.”

“I said at the outset of this tragedy that the City of Fresno would step in and ensure that the people living at the Trails End Mobile Home Park would be safe and the long-standing problems would be addressed. Today, the City won in court and the property has now been placed in receivership. As promised, real help arrived. Unsafe conditions and properties are not and will never be tolerated in the City of Fresno. Congratulations to our city attorneys and code enforcement teams for their quick and phenomenal work. The property will continue to improve and remain safe for the tenants now and in the future.” – Statement from Garry Bredefeld who represents the district Trails End is in.

Trails End’s Attorney Emory Wishon III believes receivership will displace a number of residents who can’t pay for the repairs.

“There will be evictions,” said Wishon III. “That is part of the process of what the homeowner has to do and the river is going to do that with the city’s participation.”

The receiver plans on doing an inspection of Trails End Mobile Home Park next week and will be back before the judge to present a clean-up plan on April 29.