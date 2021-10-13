Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen helps raise 100K for Firebaugh High with throwback hoodie sale

Buffalo Bills QB in Firebaugh Hoodie

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KSEE) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has helped raise thousands of dollars for his former high school during a sale of exclusive throwback Firebaugh High School hoodies.

Demand for the hoodies skyrocketed Sunday after Allen, a graduate of Firebaugh High, was spotted wearing one of the throwback school-themed hoodies before the Bills game.

The $40 hoodies were featured as part of a week-long sale with all profits going toward Allen’s alma mater.

In 7 days, the Bills organization says 4,600 hoodies have been sold, raising $90,000 for Firebaugh High.

According to a Buffalo Bills news release, Allen added $10,000 to bring the total to $100,000 for his former high school.

Firebaugh High Principal Anthony Catalan told KSEE24 Sunrise last week the community is filled with excitement and wants to do whatever they can to support both Allen and the school.

“We’re humbled and thankful for all the support that is shown our way,” Calatan said. “We can’t say enough about the Bills mafia out there and everybody in the Valley and Firebaugh that has helped support this.”

