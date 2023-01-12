FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former unified 140-pound world champion Jose Ramirez will meet former lightweight world champion Richard “RC” Commey in a 12-round junior welterweight main.

Tickets starting at $29 go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. for the event Saturday, March 25, at the Save Mart Center.

The Save Mart Center has hosted six of Ramirez’s previous fights. Ramirez who is from Avenal is (27-1, 17 KOs).

“Fresno and the Save Mart Center hold a special place in my heart, and I am blessed to be able to fight in front of my Central Valley fans once again,” Ramirez said. “Richard Commey is a championship fighter with everything to gain. I expect the best version of Commey on March 25. My goal is to become champion again, and I am more motivated than ever to prove that I am the best junior welterweight in the world.”

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the Arena Box Office.