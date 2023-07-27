FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Jonas Brothers world tour announced on Thursday will include 27 shows across Europe, Australia, and the United States – with one of the shows scheduled for Fresno.

The series of shows, called “The Tour,” starts in August in New York’s “Yankee Stadium” and is set to cover 20 countries and 90 shows. Additionally, Lawrence will join as support across the North American dates.

The show in Fresno is scheduled for Thursday, November 2.

Tickets for the North American shows are expected to be in high demand, organizers say, and fans can register now through Monday for the verified fan presale. The link to register for presale is here.

Additionally, organizers say a limited number of tickets will be available for general sale beginning on August 4 at 10:00 a.m. at jonasbrothers.com.