MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Metro Jolly Trolly Light Tour will be out in full force on Friday.

Organizers say people can take a tour of the best holiday displays in Madera. There will be pictures with Santa, food, hot cocoa, and holiday fun for the whole family.

The event is on a first-come, first-served basis and is free. There will be approximately 70 seats available and no car seats or strollers are allowed. Guardians will be able to hold their child.

The Jolly Trolley Lights Tour starts on Dec. 15, 2023, and will start at the Pan-Ameircan Community Center at 703 E Sherwood Way.

Boarding starts at 6:30 p.m. and the trolley will depart at 7 p.m. It will return at 8 p.m.