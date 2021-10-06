Joe’s Steakhouse and Grill up for sale after COVID-19 pandemic forces closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The pandemic has hit local businesses hard, forcing one restaurant to shut down and sell everything.

Located near the heart of downtown Fresno, Joe’s Steakhouse and Grill was forced to close in July because of the pandemic.

“Once COVID hit and all of the events stopped in the area of downtown, it was literally impossible for us to survive as a restaurant,” says Maribel Anaya, owner of Joe’s Steakhouse and Grill.

The steakhouse was open for 15 years before closing, leaving memories of great people and long work hours.

“There’s a lot of great memories with a lot of good people that we came to know as a result of being there and I think that’s the bitter part of it,” says Anaya. “The sweet part is we don’t have to work 16 hours a day anymore, but it is bittersweet.”

Potential buyers can expect to get a juicy deal.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the right person, and ideally it should be someone that has restaurant experience or will get the right people that understand how restaurants are run,” says broker, Ron Stumpf.

With a price tag of $95,000, the sale includes a beer and wine, and catering license, equipment, décor, and more.

It also includes the opportunity to tap into the growing downtown area.

“It’s a great addition, a great opportunity to be in there and you can really take advantage of that momentum and establish something here and be a pioneer to the new downtown and what’s happening,” says Jimmy Cerracchio, CEO of Downtown Fresno Partnership.

Moving forward, the owners say they just want the new owners to carry on their tradition of good times and good food.

“I hope that we can find somebody to take over the restaurant that they will return and visit them and be just as great as the place we had,” says Anaya.