MENDOTA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Mendota’s first cannabis farm is holding a job fair this weekend.

Ground was broken on the 59-acre farm earlier this month. Boca Del Rio Farms is looking to hire over 80 workers at the site, in both full-time and seasonal jobs.

Planting is expected to start in June and local product is expected to be sold early 2022.

The job fair will take place Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Mendota Community Center, on 195 Smoot Avenue.