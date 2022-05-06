FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Managers at the Island Water Park are looking to fill 300 vacant positions at the Fresno-based attraction with a job fair this weekend.

Between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Island Water Park will be conducting interviews outside to fill the job vacancies. Positions include:

Lifeguards

Cooks

Cashiers

Ticket attendants

Housekeeping

Landscaping

Maintenance

Guest services

Cabana servers,

I.T.

Personnel

Beverage servers

Rentals

Security

Officials say there is a specific need for lifeguards this year.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online (click here) and bring that application to the interview along with a resume on Saturday. Successful applicants will be hired on the day.