FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Managers at the Island Water Park are looking to fill 300 vacant positions at the Fresno-based attraction with a job fair this weekend.

Between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Island Water Park will be conducting interviews outside to fill the job vacancies. Positions include:

  • Lifeguards
  • Cooks
  • Cashiers
  • Ticket attendants
  • Housekeeping
  • Landscaping
  • Maintenance
  • Guest services
  • Cabana servers,
  • I.T.
  • Personnel
  • Beverage servers
  • Rentals
  • Security

Officials say there is a specific need for lifeguards this year.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online (click here) and bring that application to the interview along with a resume on Saturday. Successful applicants will be hired on the day.