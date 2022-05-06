FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Managers at the Island Water Park are looking to fill 300 vacant positions at the Fresno-based attraction with a job fair this weekend.
Between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Island Water Park will be conducting interviews outside to fill the job vacancies. Positions include:
- Lifeguards
- Cooks
- Cashiers
- Ticket attendants
- Housekeeping
- Landscaping
- Maintenance
- Guest services
- Cabana servers,
- I.T.
- Personnel
- Beverage servers
- Rentals
- Security
Officials say there is a specific need for lifeguards this year.
Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online (click here) and bring that application to the interview along with a resume on Saturday. Successful applicants will be hired on the day.