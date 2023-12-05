FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Jingle all the way down Christmas Tree Lane in Fresno at the 12th annual Christmas-themed Jingle Bell Run on Saturday.

Organizers say people can run or stroll down Christmas Tree Lane in festive attire such as pajamas or dressing up as Santa’s elves. There will be Christmas music playing while participating in the run and houses fully decorated for all to take pictures and admire.

Jingle Bell Run organizers say they are giving participators a Christmas-designed sweatshirt and jingle bells. Organizers hope participants will bring a new unwrapped toy to donate and will gift Santa hats to those who do.

This event will take place on Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. beginning on the streets of Palm and Shaw entering Christmas Tree Lane.

For more registration information, click here.