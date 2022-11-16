FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Current state assemblymember for Fresno Jim Patterson announced on Wednesday what his next move will be after reaching his term limit.

According to state rules, a member of the California State Assembly can serve a maximum of 12 years in the state legislature. In a statement released Wednesday morning, Patterson said that he plans to run for the Fresno County Board of Supervisors following his final term in the legislature, which ends in December 2024.

Patterson’s announcement also revealed that “he will run for the seat in the district where he has lived for 40 years” which is the Board of Supervisors District 2 – a seat currently filled by Steve Brandau.

Patterson served as the Mayor of Fresno from 1993-2001.

In the election earlier this month, Patterson ran for California’s 8th Assembly District (after redistricting shifted his home-district from what was previously Assembly District 23). Numbers posted by the Secretary of State’s office on Wednesday give Patterson a lead of over 70,000 votes. The results of the November 2022 election are yet to be officially certified.