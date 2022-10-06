MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Jesus Manuel Salgado has been booked into the Merced County Jail on Thursday evening according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Salgado is the suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh. Their bodies were discovered in an orchard near Dos Palos and they had been kidnapped from the family’s trucking business near Highway 59 on Monday morning.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested for four counts of murder and four counts of kidnapping.

On Thursday afternoon it was also confirmed by Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke that 48-year-old Salgado had previously a working relationship with the family.

The motive or the cause of death of the family has not been released. Deputies say that their detectives, alongside their investigators from assisting agencies, will continue to follow up on any leads of additional people who may have been involved in this incident.