‘Jeopardy!’ champion Ken Jennings roasts Fresno on Twitter

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — “Jeopardy!” Champion Ken Jennings sent a tweet roasting Fresno on Thursday.

The tweet referenced John Steinbeck’s 1939 novel “Grapes of Wrath,” which was turned into a movie directed by John Ford.

The Steinbeck novel was set during the Great Depression where farmers were driven from their Oklahoma home by drought and headed to California.

Jennings said in a tweet, “The Grapes of Wrath is probably the only movie where the happy ending is a family moving to Fresno”.

Record-holder Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim hosts replacing Alex Trebek when the show resumes production.

The show has not announced a permanent replacement for longtime host Alex Trebek who died following a battle with cancer.