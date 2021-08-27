Jenna Prandini returns to hometown stadium for welcome home celebration

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Olympic runner and silver medalist Jenna Prandini will be celebrated and honored at Clovis High School during the Friday night football game as part of a welcome home celebration for the Clovis native.

Prandini says she’s excited to be back home and to celebrate with her family and the community for this upcoming event.

“All those coaches that are out there have shaped who I am as an athlete today,” Prandini says. “I’m just extremely grateful for them and extremely grateful for everyone who has been a part of my journey to get me to where I’m at today.”

Prandini also says she’s grateful for the support and love she received in Tokyo from family, friends and the Clovis community during the Olympics.

“I could definitely feel all the love from home. All the support from Clovis was incredible and they made sure that I knew that everyone was out there supporting me. I was extremely grateful for that.”

Prandini will be honored at 7:10 p.m. on Friday night at Clovis High School’s Lamonica Stadium.

The Clovis High graduate will participate in a pre-game celebration parade, the pre-game coin toss and a special halftime event where she will be honored by Clovis Mayor Jose Flores and Clovis Unified Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell.