Jenna Prandini Drive is officially open after Clovis street is renamed to honor silver-medalist

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Clovis street near silver medalist Jenna Prandini’s alma mater Clovis High School was renamed in honor of the olympian Wednesday.

Signs for the Clovis street, formerly Wrenwood Avenue, were officially replaced Wednesday morning. The street lies just north of Clovis High School.

The silver medalist’s family, including her grandfather, father and brother, were present as the signs were swapped out.

Photo provided by the City of Clovis

Photo provided by the City of Clovis

Photo provided by the City of Clovis

“All those coaches that are out there have shaped who I am as an athlete today,” Prandini said at a welcome home celebration in August. “I’m just extremely grateful for them and extremely grateful for everyone who has been a part of my journey to get me to where I’m at today.”

The Clovis-native took home silver at the Tokyo Olympic Games in August after team USA came in second in the women’s 4x100m relay. The silver was Prandini’s first medal in her second Olympic games.