Jaws of Life used to save person in rollover crash, Tulare Co. Fire says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Jaws of Life were used to save a person trapped in a car after it rolled over Saturday, according to the Tulare County Fire Department.

Fire officials say with the assistance of Kingsburg City Fire, they responded to a report of a vehicle that rolled over the side at Avenue 384 and Highway 99.

Upon arrival, firefighters say a car was down the embankment with two people inside, one of which who was trapped.

Fire crews say they had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate the trapped person who was eventually transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The other person in the car was also transported with minor injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the collision.