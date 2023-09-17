Jaws of Life save occupants trapped in Tulare Co. rollover crash, firefighters say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Jaws of Life were used to save occupants of a vehicle that had rolled over Sunday morning, according to the Tulare County Fire Department.

Around 7:15 a.m., firefighters say they responded to the area of Orange Belt Drive and Avenue 104 near Terra Bella for a reported traffic collision.

Upon arrival, fire crews found two cars involved, one of which was on its side pinning the three occupants inside.

Tulare County Fire says they used Rescue 42 to stabilize the car before the Jaws of Life was used to remove the roof to gain access to the people inside.

As a result, firefighters say all patients sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.