CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified has had an agriculture program for almost one hundred years, and in 2000, Clovis East became home to the award-winning Future Farmers of America lab.

“We have a 22-acre school farm lab facility, that includes orchard, row crop, vineyard, greenhouses, food science lab, floral design lab, animal science areas,” said Aireal Covey, an Agriculture Teacher at Clovis East Highschool.

On Monday students from Japan got to come and visit the farm lab facility for the first time.

For many of them, it was their first time in the United States, and it was also their first time seeing agriculture on such a large scale.

“The opportunity to show these students from Japan a little bit about agriculture here in California, here in the Central Valley, what our students get to learn is really exciting,” said Covey.

This is the first international group to visit Clovis East and get a first-hand look at farming technology, and large-scale animals operations.

“Being able to showcase what we are doing here, and just how important agriculture is here in the Central Valley is really important,” said Covey.

These students are also studying agriculture back home in Japan, some raising cows which they use for the highest quality of Wagyu beef.

For the students in Laton who are hosting the 27 Japanese students all week, the experience brings them just as much joy as those seeing it all for the first time.

“Seeing them so excited to be here is definitely a reward and we are learning so much from them just as they are learning from us,” said Yolanda Granado, Laton Highschool FFA President.

All of the Japanese students will continue to explore California before they leave on Wednesday.