Janz and Dyer both condemn phony campaign website

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A website falsely purporting to be an official website for the Janz for Mayor campaign has been condemned by the official mayoral campaigns of both Andrew Janz and Jerry Dyer. The two men are both challengers for the position of Fresno’s mayor.

The website appears to be an official site, but closer inspection shows an undercurrent of criticism towards the Janz campaign. That includes the phone number listed, the latest news link (which directs to an article promoting Jerry Dyer), and campaign promises that are instead thinly-veiled critiques of Andrew Janz and his mayoral campaign. The end of the page includes a donation link redirecting the user to a Jerry Dyer campaign donation site. The website also includes several grammatical errors.

In a statement released Monday, the Janz for Mayor campaign made it clear that the phony website will be treated seriously.

“The Janz campaign has asked the California Attorney General’s office to open an investigation into those persons who have perpetrated this fraud on the voters of the City of Fresno. We will also fire a complaint along similar lines with the Fair Police Practices Commission.”

Last Friday, we became aware of a website falsely purporting to be an official website for our campaign. However, this website redirected to a donation page for Jerry Dyer.



Here’s our press release regarding the matter: pic.twitter.com/llwir2Ezpy — Andrew Janz (@JanzAndrew) October 28, 2019

A statement released Monday by the Jerry Dyer for Mayor campaign also denounced the website.

“We strongly condemn this attempt to deceive the voters and provoke negative attacks and hostility between both campaigns.

Our campaign issued a statement regarding a deceptive website purporting to belong to @JanzAndrew.



We strongly condemn this attempt to deceive the voters and provoke negative attacks and we support a complete investigation.



MORE: https://t.co/8hmW6yaxoa — Jerry Dyer (@JerryDyerFresno) October 28, 2019

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.