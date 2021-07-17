Jalen Green helps renovate his childhood basketball court

FRESNO, Calif. — On Saturday, former San Joaquin Memorial star Jalen Green returned to Fresno to give back to his community. More specifically, the neighborhood he grew up in, and the basketball court him and his friends played on.

Green, along with the help of ADIDAS and the City of Fresno, gave “The Cage” at Koligian Park a facelift and held a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Just giving back to my city,” Green said. “This is where I’m from, this where I grew up, this is where I played basketball so it’s a big thing for me to give back.”

The court is painted red and blue with a quote that says “To Fresno with love, from Jalen Green” with his signature right next to it.

Green is projected to be a Top 5 pick in this year’s NBA Draft which takes place on Thursday, July 29th.