FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Jakara Movement hosted a community mural unveiling and neighborhood block party in Fresno on Sunday.

The mural was created after the movement received $2,500 from the James Irvine Foundation.

It’s one of the highest recognitions in the state for service, and the organization commissions murals to celebrate the service of these individuals and organizations.

Naiendeep Singh, the executive director of the Jakara Movement, says he worked with a muralist to create something that celebrates human rights activists from throughout the world, many of who have ties Fresno.

“We didn’t want to celebrate a particular person or even one particular organization, we wanted to bring something that brought the whole community together,” explained Singh.

The mural is at Jaswant Singh Khalsa Park on Clinton Avenue