FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man convicted of assaulting a man with special needs will spend three years in jail, according to the Fresno County District Attorney.

According to officials from the DA’s office, Andrew Garcia has been sentenced to three years in jail. Officials say this is based on the court’s indicated sentence at the time of his plea.

Additionally, it was ordered that restitution be paid to the victim and that a “custodial commitment” be made.

On April 6 at around 10:44 p.m., Nicholas Gilbreth was assaulted on a FAX bus in Fresno. The assault was caught on camera. Investigators identified the suspect as Garcia, who was arrested on June 4.

Photo of Andrew Garcia provided by Fresno Police Department

Garcia was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a dependent adult, resisting an officer with force or violence against a peace officer, and for multiple outstanding warrants.