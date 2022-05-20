FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposed strike by Fresno County correctional officers has been delayed, according to an announcement from Fresno County officials on Friday.

In their statement, Fresno County officials revealed that they had received a notice from the Fresno County Public Safety Association that the strike would be delayed until June 20. Officials say employees are expected to report to work as scheduled until then. The union had previously announced its intention to strike on May 23.

Fresno County and the Fresno County Public Safety Association have been engaged in months of negotiations. On May 8, the union gave written notice to the county of its intent to strike, prompting the injunction filed by Fresno County to ensure services are not interrupted.

In response, the Fresno County Public Safety Association officials say they do not want to endanger the public – and suggest the deputy sheriffs would be suitable replacements for jail staff going on strike.

The strike stems from the Fresno County Public Safety Association seeking a salary boost in line with inflation increases since 2010. Union officials say inflation has increased by 31% in that time.