FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Can you remember the last time you saw gas selling for $2.99/gallon in California? Well, on Thanksgiving, the Sinclair gas station and Jack’s Liquor on Road 128 in Orosi made a special deal for customers to celebrate the season of giving.

One customer, Maya, said she and her whole family got in their cars to fill up their tanks when they saw the price.

“I saw it on Facebook and saw everybody coming over here and I was like okay… I’m going over right now,” she said.

Jack Mohamed owns multiple gas stations throughout the Central Valley but it all started at his locations in Cutler and Orosi. He says lowering his prices on Thanksgiving and through the weekend is his way of thanking his customers for their support.

“They’ve always got my back, from day one. I started in a Cutler food mart. I bought this location in 2017. The people are amazing; how they support us. They’ve had my back from day one,” he said.

Not all customers are local. In a year where the average gas price in California has stayed above five dollars, some customers were driving long distances and waiting for more than an hour to fill up their tanks.

“It was worth it coming over here… The wait was like an hour and thirty minutes but that’s ok,” one customer said.

Mohamed said he does something like this every Thanksgiving. In 2021, he gave away toys and food. He’s not sure what will come next year, but his assistant Rachel says she knows it’ll be good.

“His whole goal is to make the community happy. If the community is happy, he’s happy. He always comes up with stuff like this, it’s amazing,” she said.

Mohamed also owns two gas stations in Fresno that will be selling gas at lower prices: one on S. Elm Avenue and one on E. Belmont Ave.