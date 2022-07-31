FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Valley legend Jack Hannah, accomplished musician, noted athlete, and beloved coach, passed away in Fresno Sunday morning.

Hannah, born in Missouri, eventually made his way to Fresno and pitched for the Fresno State Bulldogs from 1953 to 1955. He led the Bulldogs in wins, ERA, and strikeouts. After his junior year in college, he went on to play seven seasons in the minor leagues.

Hannah spent over two decades teaching and coaching baseball at Hoover High school in Fresno and coached the team to two section championships in his time there.

Hannah was inducted into the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998 for his accomplishments as an individual athlete, and then again in 2016 as part of the highly acclaimed 1968 Hoover High School Patriots team.

In the late 1980’s he co-founded the “Sons of the San Joaquin” western trio, along with his older brother Joe and his nephew Lonnie. They enjoyed a successful career and performed all over the world and recorded several albums. The group was inducted into the Western Music Association Hall of Fame in 2006.

He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Linda, their four children, and nine grandchildren. Hannah was 88 years old.

A memorial service announcement will be made at a later time.