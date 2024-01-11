FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A new J-Crew factory store is now open at the River Park Shopping Center found in between REI and Panera Bread in Fresno.

This store is said to be a factory store location where visitors can expect to find exclusive styles and lower prices.

J-Crew’s goal is to make shopping fun, whether shoppers are looking for attire for a job interview, a special event; a wedding, or an upcoming vacation – from a collection of colors, and classic styles to be found at prices that are so not be able to beat, according to J- Crew’s website.

The store is located in the Riverpark Shopping Center at 7786 N Blackstone Ave. Space 410 Fresno, CA 93720.