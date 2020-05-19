‘I’ve never felt so unsafe’: Woman shares video showing packed flight from Fresno to Dallas

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Cell phone video taken from inside a packed American Airlines flight Sunday is circulating online – and it highlights the difficulties of social distancing while in the air.

An Orlando woman who was a passenger on the flight tweeted the video, which appears to show a packed flight and a passenger behind her not wearing the required face covering.

Just flew on @AmericanAir flight AA1154 from Fresno to Dallas. Apparently airlines are exempt from CDC guidelines for social distancing. All rows with the exception of maybe 4 rows were completely full of passengers. I've never felt so unsafe in my life. @CNN @CDCgov pic.twitter.com/D67KmZuzvl — Tammy Gonzalez (@Tamgonzalez28) May 17, 2020

Tammy Gonzales wrote on Twitter that she flew to Fresno to visit family after her father passed away. In her tweet, she said that she has never felt so unsafe in her life.

In response, American Airlines posted on Twitter that it is “working hard to create more space by limiting the number of customers on each flight.”

We’re working hard to create more space by limiting the number of customers on each flight. We'll share your feedback with the right team. — americanair (@AmericanAir) May 17, 2020

In a statement, the airline elaborated on its response.

“On flights through May 31, American will limit the number of passengers on each aircraft. As part of this limit, American will not assign 50% of main cabin middle seats or seats near flight attendant jump seats on every flight, and will only use those middle seats when necessary. Gate agents will also continue to reassign seats to create more space between customers or to accommodate families who need to be seated together. Once on board — as long as there aren’t any aircraft weight or balance restrictions — customers can move to another seat within their ticketed cabin subject to availability. That was the case on this flight, which had 28 seats not occupied – the aircraft was not at max capacity.” American Airlines

Sandy Smith, who arrived in Fresno from Ohio Monday night, says he felt safe travelling by plane.

“The flight attendants on the plane reassured us a lot of the high traffic places were getting sanitized and things like that and they were taking extra precautions on the flight so it made me feel pretty safe,” said Smith.

Fresno Yosemite’s Vikkie Calderon says the airport has seen an 85% drop in travelers compared to this time last year.

“We want passengers to know preparations are being made here at the airport to welcome back passengers to a comfortable, safe, and clean facility,” said Calderon.

Some of the increased safety measures include plexiglass shields, increased social distancing signage, more hand sanitizer stations, and increased cleaning.

“You go through TSA no problem and are done in like five minutes,” said traveler Jory Kyle who arrived in Fresno from San Francisco.

He says the fewer travelers make it feel safe to fly.

“The experience has been good, there’s not a lot of people on the planes, I feel a little more comfortable traveling like that,” said Kyle.

Each airline has its own safety protocols. If you choose to travel it’s recommended to check the latest policies and procedures ahead of time. For the latest information from Fresno Yosemite International Airport, visit flyfresno.com.

